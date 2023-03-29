Hours after former CEO Howard Schultz testified in Congress, Starbucks disclosed that investors asked for an assessment of its commitment to worker rights.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EA laying off 6% of staff in cost-cutting push for videogame publisher - March 29, 2023
- : Shareholders tell Starbucks to examine its commitment to worker rights amid union fight - March 29, 2023
- Your Digital Self: Did a crypto connection seal the fates of Silicon Valley, Signature and Silvergate banks? - March 29, 2023