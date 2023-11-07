Shares in Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group fell 3% on Tuesday after PizzaExpress owner Wheel Topco scuppered hopes it might submit a bid that would rival the £701 million ($862 million) offer put forward by private equity fund Apollo Global Management.
