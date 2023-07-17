Shares of bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBYQ rose 11.2% Monday, with the stock climbing in the face of the company’s well-publicized problems. Bed Bath & Beyond continues to attract attention in the manner of a so-called meme stock, even after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April and subsequent delisting from the Nasdaq exchange. The stock has been trading over the counter since May 4 and liquidation sales are under way at hundreds of stores. Earlier this month Bed Bath & Beyond canceled a going-concern auction for its Buybuy Baby stores amid a deal for Buybuy Baby’s intellectual property. Bed Bath & Beyond selected Dream on Me Industries Inc. as the winning bidder for Buybuy Baby’s intellectual-property assets, with a bid of approximately $15.5 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

