Shares in videogame developer CD Projekt Red plunged as much as 20% on Monday in an extension of losses last week, after a string of poor reviews followed the release of its hotly anticipated title “Cyberpunk 2077.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Coronavirus Update: U.S. heads for sobering COVID-19 death toll of 300,000 as vaccinations begin - December 14, 2020
- : Shares of this videogame company plunged after negative reviews of a new title featuring Elon Musk and Keanu Reeves - December 14, 2020
- The Dow has turned negative at midday as the S&P 500 clings to a small gain - December 14, 2020