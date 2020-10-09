Shattuck Labs’ upsized IPO prices above expected range, to raise $202 million

Shattuck Labs Inc. said its initial public offering, which was upsized by about 19%, priced above the expected range at $17 a share, as the Texas-based biotechnology company focused on cancer treatments raised $202.0 million. The company said late Thursday that it sold 11,882,352 shares in the IPO, up from an expected 10.0 million shares. The pricing was above the expected range of $14 to $16 a share, and valued the company at about $647.4 million. The stock is expected to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol “STTK.” Citigroup, Cowen and Evercore ISI were the lead underwriters. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has soared 76.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

