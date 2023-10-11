Paint company Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW said Wednesday its board has elected Heidi Petz, who has been president and chief operating office for the last two years, as its chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Petz will replace current CEO John G. Morikis, who will become executive chairman. The board has further increased its size to 11 members from 10 effective Tuesday. The stock has gained 6.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

