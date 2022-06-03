: Sheryl Sandberg turns her focus to philanthropy, but some say her 14-year tenure at Facebook came at a cost: ‘She was part of an institution that has weakened our democracy’

Sandberg joins other high-profile wealthy women, including MacKenzie Scott and Melinda French Gates, who say they’re giving out money in part to help women.
