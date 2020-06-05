Shift4 Payments prices IPO higher than expected, at $23 a share

Shift4 Payments Inc. priced its initial public offering at $23 a share Thursday night, above its expected range of $19 to $21 a share. The payment-processing and technology company will offer 15 million Class A shares, to raise $345 million. Shares are expected to start trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “FOUR.” The lead underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs. Shift4 reported a net loss of $5.2 million on revenue of $199.4 million for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $13.5 million on revenue of $155 million in the year-ago period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

