Shoe Carnival Inc. SCVL said late Thursday its board hiked its dividend by 20%. The shoe retailer said the quarterly dividend of 12 cents a share, up from 10 cents a share, will be paid Oct. 17 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 3. Shoe Carnival shares were unchanged after hours following a 0.5% rise to close at $22.40.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
