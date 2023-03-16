Retailer Shoe Carnival Inc. SCVL announced Thursday that Erik Gast has been named chief financial officer and executive vice president. Gast, who has been CFO at retailer Fleet Farm Group, will succeed W. Kerry Jackson, who will be retiring after 35 years with the company. The change will be effective April 24.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

