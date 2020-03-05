Shop workers suffer post-traumatic stress disorder after dramatic increase in violence and abuse

Charity shop workers attacked for not accepting returns by customers in a heartless new trend being coined “returns rage.” Generally, violent and abusive assaults of shop workers have spiraled, causing staff to suffer PTSD — an illness most commonly associated with war zones.
