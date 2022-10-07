Shopify to change procedures over illegal practices of traders, EU says

Shopify has agreed to change procedures dealing with the illegal practices of traders on its platform, the European Commission said Friday. Shopify has committed to design templates for contact and refund policies to include company information and contact details, provider clear guidance on applicable EU consumer law and provide company details about any EU trader when requested by any national consumer authority. Shopify committed to taking down web shops when they engage in fake scarcity claims, pressure selling, selling counterfeit goods, or not delivering product.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story