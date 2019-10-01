Plant-based foods and eco-friendly gifts will be at the top of many holiday wish lists, according to Accenture data.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Meet the realtor whose home listing scared up 1 million views with a Ghostface costume - October 1, 2019
- Bond Report: Treasury yields sink after U.S. manufacturing weakness raises recession fears - October 1, 2019
- Shoppers will opt for slower shipping or in-store pickup during the holiday season to fight climate change - October 1, 2019