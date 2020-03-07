Have you planned a cruise? If so, should you cancel due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic around the world ? If not, is this a good time to go?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Should I go on a cruise with the coronavirus epidemic spreading worldwide ? Cruise lines are offering free cancellations - March 7, 2020
- The New York Post: Hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapses in China, trapping 70 people - March 7, 2020
- Economic Preview: We’re about to find out how worried Americans are about coronavirus - March 7, 2020