A balky economy has hastened the jump to consumption pricing, which charges software customers based on how much they use a product rather than a recurring annual or multiyear subscription fee.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Should more services charge like a power bill than a Netflix subscription? That’s where software is headed. - December 16, 2022
- : Elon Musk is reportedly looking for new Twitter investors — at the same price he paid - December 16, 2022
- : Reparations tally could surpass half a million dollars, but task force also wants to change California policies - December 16, 2022