: Should this couple take advantage of a hot sellers’ market in real estate to cash in before retirement? The answer isn’t straightforward

Before you start moving homes, put a retirement plan in place.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech lower - October 4, 2021
- In One Chart: Why a sudden spike in 10-year Treasury yields to around 1.5% shouldn’t spook investors, says BlackRock - October 4, 2021
- In One Chart: A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech shares south. Here are the levels to watch for other benchmarks - October 4, 2021