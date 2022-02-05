: Should workers stop asking for raises to rein in inflation? One central bank says yes — and the Fed might silently agree

One central bank said this week that workers should give up raises to fight inflation. Economists said the Fed might quietly agree.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can make the crypto market less cryptic - February 5, 2022
- FA Center: The financial services business has a diversity problem. Here’s how to fix it. - February 5, 2022
- Washington Watch: Congress’s crypto traders: The U.S. lawmakers who buy and sell digital currencies - February 5, 2022