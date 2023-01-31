Shutterstock Inc. SSTK said Tuesday its board has agreed to raise its quarterly dividend by 13% to 27 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable March 15 to shareholders of record as of March 2. Shares of the stock photo provider were up about 1% premarket, but have fallen 35% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

