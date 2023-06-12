Specialty vehicle manufacturing company Shyft Group Inc.’s stock SHYF rose 3% premarket Monday, after the company announced a leadership transition plan. The Novi, Michigan-based company said Chief Executive Daryl Adams will step down once a successor has been appointed. At that time, he will also resign from the board, but will remain with the company as adviser for six months to ensure a smooth transition. The board is working with an executive search firm to find its next CEO. The stock has gained 5.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

