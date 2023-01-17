Signature Bank said its fourth-quarter net income rose to $300 million, or $4.65 a share, from $272 million, or $4.34 a share. The bank said results were driven by strong loan and securities growth, as well as higher interest rates. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $4.82 a share. The bank reported a $14.2 billion drop in deposits during the fourth quarter, to $88.6 billion, in what it said was a planned reduction in digital asset banking deposits, which fell by $7.35 billion. It added that deposits as of Jan. 13 have increased by $1.8 billion since the end of the year.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story