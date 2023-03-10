S&P Indices said late Friday that Insulet Corp. PODD will replace Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial Group SIVB in the S&P 500 index SPX at the open on Wednesday. The bank was shut down Friday by regulators. Insulet is medical device company based in Massachusetts. Insulet stock rallied 7% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story