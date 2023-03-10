Shares of SVB Financial Group SIVB, the parent of embattled Silicon Valley Bank, will remain halted “until SVB Financial Group has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information,” Nasdaq said late Friday. The stock was halted around 8:30 a.m. Eastern as concerns mounted about the bank’s liquidity, leading it to being closed Friday by California banking regulators with the FDIC in receivership.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
