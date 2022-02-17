: Silicon Valley’s population shrank in 2021 unlike any time since the dot-com bust, but it wasn’t just because people left

Silicon Valley lost 40,000 residents in 2021, the largest exodus since the dot-com bust, driven in part by a steep drop in migration into the area, according to an annual temperature check of the region.
