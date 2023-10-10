Silk Road Medical Inc. SILK shares dropped in the extended session Tuesday after the medical device company updated its forecast and said its chief executive was retiring. The company forecast third-quarter revenue of about $44.4 million, and full-year revenue of $170 million to $174 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect third-quarter revenue of $46.3 million, and full-year revenue of $181.7 million. The company also said CEO Erica Rogers plans to retire from the company as soon as a successor is appointed following a search. Silk Road Medical shares fell more than 10% in the extended session.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

