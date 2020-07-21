Silver futures log highest finish in over 6 years; gold at highest since 2011

Gold and silver futures rallied Tuesday, with haven demand for the precious metals lifting silver to its highest in over six years and gold to levels not seen since 2011. “Investors are looking for safety in gold and silver’s ability to also provide a low-risk store of value,” said Peter Spina, chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com. September silver added $1.37, or 6.8%, to settle at $21.557 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since March 2014, according to Dow Jones Market Data. August gold tacked on $26.50, or 1.5%. to end at $1,843.90 an ounce for the highest finish since September 2011. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

