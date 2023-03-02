Silvergate Capital Corp. SI shares plunged more than 46% in premarket trading Thursday, as crypto exchange Coinbase COIN said it would stop sending payments to, or receiving payments from the lender. Coinbase made the move “in light of recent developments & out of an abundance of caution,” and it will facilitate institutional client cash transactions with its other banking partners, the company tweeted Thursday. Silvergate said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it would not be filing its audited 2022 annual report on time. A series of events have left it at risk of “being less than well-capitalized,” and the company is evaluating those events’ impact on its ability to continue as a going concern, according to the company.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

