Simon Property agrees to buy mall REIT Taubman in $3.6 billion deal

Simon Property Group Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire mall real-estate investment trust Taubman Centers Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.6 billion, sending Taubman stock up 53%.
