Simpson Manufacturing Co. SSD, an engineering and building materials producer, said Wednesday it was the subject of a cybersecurity incident on Tuesday that disrupted its IT infrastructure and applications. The Pleasanton, Calif.-based company has hired third-party experts to support a probe and recovery efforts. “The investigation to assess the nature and scope of the incident remains ongoing and is in its early stages,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The stock has gained 61% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

