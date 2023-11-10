British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly close to clinching a deal to become a minority stakeholder in Manchester United.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Wall Street analysts are excited about this bullish stock-market indicator - November 10, 2023
- : Novo Nordisk, maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, to invest more than $6 billion to expand production - November 10, 2023
- : Sir Jim Ratcliffe close to Manchester United minority deal, report says - November 10, 2023