Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. SIRI are on pace for their largest single day percentage decline in three years. The stock is down 13.4% Monday, putting it on track for its largest percentage decline since March 16, 2020, when it fell 13.9%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Last week several analysts said a recent Sirius XM stock surge was out of step with the radio and streaming company’s profitability and urged investor caution. Sirius XM’s stock has surged 62.4% in the last three months, outpacing the S&P 500 index’s SPX gain of 10.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

