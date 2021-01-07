SiriusXM guides for sales around $8.4 billion in 2021

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. said late Thursday it had added 909,000 net subscribers to end 2020 with approximately 30.9 million subscribers, exceeding the company’s 2020 subscriber guidance. Sirius also said it expects to “meet or exceed” its 2020 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. For 2021, Sirius said it expects net subscriber additions of approximately 800,000, total revenue of about $8.35 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA of about $2.575 billion. SiriusXM also said it expects an impairment related to its Pandora unit of about $1 billion. The impairment will not impact the company’s 2020 or 2021 guidance, it said. SiriusXM plans to release full-year and fourth-quarter 2020 earnings before the bell on Feb. 2. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

