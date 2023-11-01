Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. SIX and Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. FUN are rising following a report in the Wall Street Journal that the regional theme-park operators could announce a merger as soon as this week. Six’s stock is up 1.5% on Wednesday, while shares of Cedar Fair have climbed 5.6%. Cedar’s properties include Great America in Santa Clara, Calif., Kings Island in Cincinnati, and Canada’s Wonderland in Toronto.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

