Six Flags Entertainment Corp. SIX said Thursday that it plans to hire 15,000 employees, as it hosts its hiring event from April 22 through April 30 at all of its U.S. locations. That’s inline with theme park company’s plan last year to hire 15,000 employees. The jobs, with wages of up to $20 per hours and perkes including free tickets, are in a number of positions, including admissions, guest relations, food service, ride operations, lifeguards, retail and janitorial. The stock, which slumped 1.6% in premarket trading, has gained 5.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 8.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

