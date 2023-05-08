Six Flags Entertainment Corp. SIX reported Monday first-quarter results that beat expectations, as attendance slipped but spending by theme park guests increased. The theme park operator’s stock was still inactive in premarket trading. The net loss for the quarter to April 2 widened to $69.9 million, or 84 cents a share, from $65.7 million, or 76 cents a share, in the year-ago period. That beat the FactSet loss consensus of 89 cents. Revenue grew 3.0% to $142.2 million, above the FactSet consensus of $132.6 million. Attendance declined 5% to 1.6 million, while total guest spending per guest increased 7.2% to $80.88, as admissions spending per guest rose 10.5% to $47.81 and in-park spending per guest rose 2.8% to $33.07. The stock has slipped 3.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 7.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story