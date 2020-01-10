Six Flags’ stock tumbles after revenue warning, China partner defaults on payments

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. plunged 11% toward the lowest prices seen in over five years, after the theme park operator warned of a fourth-quarter revenue shortfall and disclosed “challenges” with the development of parks in China. The company said it now expects Q4 revenue to be $8 million to $10 million less than a year ago, in which it reported revenue of $269.5 million, while the FactSet consensus is for an increase to $285.8 million. The company said the outlook is a result of “softer-than-expected season pass and membership sales, primarily in the holiday sales period.” Separately, the company said given continued challenges in China, the development of Six Flags-branded parks has not progressed as expected, citing the macroeconomic environment and the declining real estate market in China. This has led Six Flags’ partner in China, Riverside Investment, to default on its payment obligations to Six Flags. The company said it will not realize any revenue from the China agreements, and expects a negative $1 million adjustment and a $10 million charge. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since October 2014, has shed 13.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has climbed 11.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

