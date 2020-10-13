Six Flags to lay off 10% of its full-time employees

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. said late Tuesday it is “committed” to cut its full-time workforce by about 240 employees, or 10%, as it sees attendance in its amusement parks dwindle in the ongoing pandemic and end of the summer. Six Flags is offering affected employees severance pay as well as “outplacement services,” the company said in a filing. It expects to incur severance-related costs of around $1.5 million in the third quarter and about $3 million in the fourth quarter, it said. Shares of Six Flags rose 0.6% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 4.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story