Sky may close Sky News if it blocks 21st Century Fox takeover

Sky PLC has hinted it may close down its Sky News operation if it impedes 21st Century Fox Inc.’s bid to take full control of the U.K. broadcaster. On Wednesday, Sky told the Competition Markets Authority that the regulator should not assume that Sky News will continue to compete against local rivals if the takeover goes ahead. “Sky would likely be prompted to review the position in the event that the continued provision of Sky News in its current form unduly impeded merger and/or other corporate opportunities available in relation to Sky’s broader business,” the media company said in a statement. In October, the CMA opened a probe into 21st Century Fox’s plans to buy the 61% of Sky it doesn’t already own, looking at the impact on U.K. media plurality. 21st Century Fox and News Corp., parent company of Dow Jones, share common ownership. The two companies, which split in 2013, each count the Murdoch family as a major shareholder.

