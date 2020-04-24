Skywest to receive $438 million in payroll support under the CARES Act

Skywest Inc. said Friday it has reached agreement with the U.S. Treasury Department to receive $438 million under the Payroll Support Program as part of the CARES Act. Of the total, $337 million will be in the form of a direct grant and $101 million will be in the form of a 10-year loan. The agreement obligates the airline to issue warrants to the government for the purchase of 357,000 shares of common stock. “These funds will cover important payroll expenses as we work together with our people to provide critical air service during this difficult time, and prepare for when demand returns,” said Chief Executive Chip Childs. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has tumbled 61% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has lost 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

