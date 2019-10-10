Slack says it has more than 12 million active users

Slack Technologies Inc. said Thursday it had more than 12 million people “actively using Slack every day” in September, up about 37% year-on-year. The company also reported more than 6 million paid seats and said it had nearly 600,000 daily active registered developers. Slack last month reported second-quarter results that beat expectations, but shares fell after a weak earnings guidance for the third quarter stoked concerns about growth. Microsoft Corp. is July released statistics that suggested its Teams workplace chat app is more widely used than Slack. Shares of Slack rose 0.2% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 3%. The company went public in June. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story