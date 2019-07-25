Sleep Number stock rallies 13% after company beats earnings views

Shares of Sleep Number Corp. rallied more than 13% in the extended session Thursday after the mattress maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and tweaked higher its profit outlook for the year. Sleep Number said it earned $4.3 million, or 14 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with 10 cents a share in the year-ago period. Net sales rose 13% to $356 million, Sleep Number said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to earn 3 cents a share on sales of $336 million. The company updated its outlook for 2019 per-share earnings to a range between $2.35 and $2.75, compared to a previous range between $2.25 and $2.75. Shares of Sleep Number had ended the regular trading day up 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Are you a ‘zombie eater’? It could be bad for your health - July 25, 2019
- Amazon’s run of record earnings comes to an end, and the stock is falling - July 25, 2019
- NewsWatch: This new Tinder safety feature could save lives - July 25, 2019