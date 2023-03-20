SLR Investment Corp. SLRC late Monday said that, following a “thorough review,” the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank won’t impact the company’s operations. “We have concluded that these bank issues should not have a material adverse effect on the financial performance, portfolio credit quality, or liquidity position of the company.” Shares of SLR Investment rose 2% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 0.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story