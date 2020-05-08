Small-cap ETFs score best week in a month, as investors bet on economic comeback

Exchange-traded funds that track smaller companies outperformed on Friday, extending a rally for small-caps and suggesting stock-market gains may extend to segments of the market that had lagged. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF rose 3.3% by midday, slightly edging its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Index , and posting its strongest weekly gain in about a month. The S&P Small Cap 600 was up 3.2%. All three were posting stronger performances than indexes with shares of bigger firms, like the S&P 500 , which gained 1.4%. Over the past month, as the S&P 500 has gained 6.3%, the Russell 2000 has powered nearly 11% higher, albeit in fits and starts. Investors usually see smaller companies as bigger risks, so they fall out of favor when economic growth is uncertain. If the rally for small-caps holds, it could signal more confidence in the recovery. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

