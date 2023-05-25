Wireless Telecom Group Inc. WTT stock is rallying by 29.6% in premarket trade on Thursday after it said it agreed to be acquired for $2.13 a share by California-based Maury Microwave Inc. in an all-cash transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter. The price amounts to a premium of 34% to the its closing share price on Wednesday and a 50% premium since the date of its July, 2022 announcement of its strategic alternatives process.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

