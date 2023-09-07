Smartsheet Inc.’s stock SMAR climbed more than 3% in extended trading Thursday after the company reported quarterly results and full-year revenue guidance that beat analyst estimates. Guidewire reported a fiscal second-quarter net loss of $33.4 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $63.2 million, or 47 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 16 cents a share. Revenue was $235.6 million, compared with $186.7 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of 7 cents a share on revenue of $229.6 million. Smartsheet said it expects fiscal year revenue of between $950 million and $953 million, eclipsing analyst projections of $946 million. Shares of Smartsheet are up 2.5% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has risen 16%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

