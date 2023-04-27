Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation JP:8316 is planning to triple its stake in US investment bank Jefferies Financial Group JEF, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. SMBC plans to raise its current stake to as much as 15% by buying shares on the open market. The report said the increased stake is part of a broader collaboration agreement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

