Swiss stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors went on a selling spree, weighed down by fears about a recession after several central banks, including the Swiss National Bank and the Federal Reserve, raised their interest rates and signaled more increases in the coming months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- SMI Ends Sharply Lower After SNB Hikes Rates And Signals Further Tightening - December 15, 2022
- European Stocks Settle Sharply Lower As Rate Hikes, Hawkish Comments Hurt Sentiment - December 15, 2022
- European Stocks Drifting Lower As Central Banks Hike Interest Rates - December 15, 2022