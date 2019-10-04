Snap CEO: It will take a decade for smart glasses to be widely adopted

Mass consumer adoption of augmented-reality smart glasses is a decade away, Snap Inc. Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Friday at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco. Snap, which made its name with the Snapchat messaging app, in August announced the $380 Spectacles 3, the latest version of its camera-equipped glasses, as it continues to pivot to being a camera company. Snap’s stock is up 164% this year, but it faces mounting competition from Facebook Inc. . This week, the social-networking giant announced Threads, a new messaging app for Instagram that lets users quickly send photos and videos to people they’ve added to their list of close friends. Snapchat lets its users send photos and videos via private messages. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story