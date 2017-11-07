Snap charges less for ads as Facebook makes more

Snap Inc. said Tuesday that the average cost of its ads dipped by 60% as the Snapchat parent company transitions its ad-buying to a self-serve system that can better compete with Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.
