Snap has seen a spike in downloads and could surprise on user growth, says BofA

Snap Inc. shares are rising in Thursday morning trading after Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post wrote that the company could be set to deliver an “upside user quarter” due to a spike in Snapchat app downloads. “Overall we anticipate improving user trends and revenue upside in 2Q, though we expect Snap to remain conservative in its outlook,” he wrote in a note to clients. Post said that his channel checks with advertisers were mixed, although spending on self-service ads is “likely up materially.” He maintained a neutral rating on the stock given that the app-download data seem to be well understood by the market and Snap is heading into a typically slow period for usage. The stock has risen 184% so far this year, as the S&P 500 has gained 20%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

