Snap Inc. SNAP on Monday introduced a new AI feature on its platform, a chatbot powered by OpenAI for paying users. The chatbot, called My AI, is available to users who subscribe to Snapchat+, the company’s $3.99-a-month subscription service. The chatbot is intended to help answer user questions and generate ideas in the chat tab on the app. Snap’s stock is up nearly 1% in late-afternoon trading Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

